MSNBC Host: Conservatives Favor Nuclear War To "Kill Democrats and Minorities"

A far-left MSNBC host accused conservatives of being “in favor of risking nuclear war” because “it will only kill Democrats and minorities,” subsequently walking back her suggestion after a strong public backlash.

Joy Reid lobbed the accusation directly at the National Review‘s David French, who, according to far-left outlets Newsweek and Rawstory, wrote an article telling people “not to worry about a potential nuclear strike because they live in America’s suburbs and countryside.”

“An article published Monday in the National Review reassures readers that nuclear war—and North Korea’s arsenal—shouldn’t cause them concern because a nuclear strike will mostly vaporize those in major cities while suburbanites will come out largely unscathed,” wrote Newsweek, which went on to note Trump voters do not live in major cities and re thus unlikely to die in a nuclear attack.

Reid, never one to pass up an opportunity to accuse conservatives of being racist, suggested the apparent drive by conservatives to provoke a nuclear war with North Korea is a concerted plot to kill Democrats and minorities in major cities.

“The magazine in question is the once-august National Review,” she tweeted. “We have truly entered the age of insanity when the conservative argument in favor of risking nuclear war is, ‘don’t worry, it will only kill Democrats and minorities.’ Shame on you, @DavidAFrench.”

“First, you have to understand that the odds are overwhelming that you’ll survive an initial blast. Nuclear weapons are devastating, but it’s a Hollywood myth that any individual strike will vaporize an entire American city, much less the suburbs and countryside,” French wrote in his article – the very quote cited by Reid as “proof” French and other conservatives want to cause a nuclear war to kill minorities and Democrats, who more often than not congregate in major urban areas.

French responded directly to Reid’s accusations on Twitter, accusing her of smearing him and making up things he never said.

Earlier tonight @JoyAnnReid smeared me. She made things up. She claimed I said things I never said and never would say. Can she really believe I’m ok with nuclear war if it kills Democrats and minorities? https://t.co/O0wybIRX9i — David French (@DavidAFrench) January 18, 2018

“Perhaps she’ll actually read my post, realize her mistake, and apologize. If she does, I’m happy to forgive her and move on.,” he added in a post for National Review. “Until then, MSNBC should know that one of its hosts is making things up. It’s a smear, pure and simple. There is no excuse.”

Reid’s tweet has since been removed following a strong public backlash,; she subsequently re-tweeted a full retraction of her previous comments, claiming her previous take on French’s article was “off track”