MSNBC Host: Hillary ‘Has a Much Deeper Relationship With Faith’ Than Trump

An angry Katy Tur on Monday hailed Hillary Clinton as far more religious than Donald Trump.

During a discussion on evangelical voters with CBN’s David Brody, the MSNBC host reacted to the idea that some Christians prized Trump’s pro-life stance over other issues: “But when you’re talking about people of faith, Hillary Clinton has a much deeper relationship with faith than Donald Trump does.”

As the segment went on, the MTP Daily guest host became increasingly unhinged, saying of Trump: “He is tearing apart and just trashing the foundation of our democracy, our First Amendment. Yeah, you are all for the Second Amendment but he’s trashing the First Amendment.”

Read more


Related Articles

MSNBC Panelist Says Trump Is 'Half A Rally Away From Calling Black People N******'

MSNBC Panelist Says Trump Is ‘Half A Rally Away From Calling Black People N******’

U.S. News
Comments
Trump Fires "Establishment" Tillerson, Replaces Him With Pompeo

Trump Fires “Establishment” Tillerson, Replaces Him With Pompeo

U.S. News
Comments

Border Activists Plan Rally to Support Trump, Wall on Tuesday

U.S. News
Comments

Nets Give Less Than One Minute to House Intel Committee ‘No Collusion’ Findings

U.S. News
Comments

Florida Judge: Video of School Shooting Must be Publicly Released

U.S. News
Comments

Comments