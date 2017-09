So, President Donald Trump delivered his address to the United Nations. He slammed North Korea, Iran, and Venezuela. He called North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un “rocket man,” which apparently is very, very problematic. MSNBC’s Katy Tur asked whether it was okay to make fun of the North Korean madman.

“Is it a good idea to personally name-call, call somebody, make fun of them with a nickname, ‘Rocket Man,’ – somebody who is as unstable as he’s believed to be?”

