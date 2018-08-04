MSNBC Host Mocks Socialism Critics: 'Oh My Gosh, It's Gonna Take All My Money!'

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle mocked Americans’ aversion to socialism Friday during a discussion panel on effective midterm messaging for the Democratic Party.

Ruhle told her guests that a “powerful, nuanced argument” for socialist policies could come from candidates promising to “take care of the cost of health care” — yet, she lamented, too many Americans never get that for in the conversation. “Oh my gosh! Socialist! I can’t have that!” she exclaimed, putting on a parodic Midwestern accent. “It’s gonna take all my money!”

She was joined by Financial Times (FT) U.S Editor Brendan Greeley, who described socialism as a desirable and “not radical.”

