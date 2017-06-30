MSNBC Host Suggests Trump Should Have Jared Kushner Murdered

Image Credits: Chetly Zarko / Wiki.

Go ahead and criticize President Trump’s Mika tweet, but there’s no denying this was disturbing.

On Thursday’s Hardball, MSNBC pundit Chris Matthews compared the President to not only communist Ethiopian dictator Mengistu Haile Mariam and a modern-day Romanov but also channel Benito Mussolini having son-in-law Jared Kushner murdered.

As he’s previously done(documented here, here, and here), Matthews reiterated his belief that Kushner and wife Ivanka Trump are akin to the murderous sons of Saddam Hussein, Uday and Qusay.

Matthews told New York Times columnist Frank Bruni that it might behoove Trump to take a page out of Mussolini’s playbook, which was murder your son-in-law.

