MSNBC Host Worries Texas Will Use Hurricane to Deport Illegal Immigrants

In an interview with Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday about the state’s preparations for Hurricane Harvey, MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle outrageously attempted to inject her liberal politics into the discussion as she asked: “How about risk of deportation for those undocumented immigrants that could be in the way of the storm’s path? Are they in the clear to go to some of these evacuation centers? Do they have to show ID?”

The Republican governor promptly dispelled her irresponsible fearmongering: “It’s my understanding from what I saw from the Border Patrol instructions yesterday that will not be an issue. What everyone is focused on right now is ensuring that we do all we can to protect life. We all have a high regard for life.”

It’s astonishing that a supposed “journalist” would think it appropriate to use a natural disaster to push a Democratic Party agenda item. However, that is what viewers have come to expect from MSNBC.

