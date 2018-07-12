MSNBC Joins CNN In Ratings Behind Nickelodeon And HGTV

Fox News pulled out another week in first place in the cable ratings, while MSNBC and CNN failed to even beat home improvement shows and children’s cartoons.

According to Nielsen Media Research, FNC marked its 26th consecutive week as the top network in total day viewers, raking in an audience of 1.3 million. The network also placed first and snagged 2 million in total primetime viewers from July 2 to July 8.

Competitors MSNBC and CNN both struggled to match Fox’s dominance, falling to third and 16th in primetime, respectively.

CNN had a horrible week, managing just 669,000 primetime viewers and losing to the following networks: HGTV, USA, Food Network, TLC, Hallmark, and more. MSNBC fared much better in primetime, finishing third behind HGTV with 1.342 million viewers.

