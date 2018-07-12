MSNBC Joins CNN In Ratings Behind Nickelodeon And HGTV

Fox News pulled out another week in first place in the cable ratings, while MSNBC and CNN failed to even beat home improvement shows and children’s cartoons.

According to Nielsen Media Research, FNC marked its 26th consecutive week as the top network in total day viewers, raking in an audience of 1.3 million. The network also placed first and snagged 2 million in total primetime viewers from July 2 to July 8.

Competitors MSNBC and CNN both struggled to match Fox’s dominance, falling to third and 16th in primetime, respectively.

CNN had a horrible week, managing just 669,000 primetime viewers and losing to the following networks: HGTV, USA, Food Network, TLC, Hallmark, and more. MSNBC fared much better in primetime, finishing third behind HGTV with 1.342 million viewers.

Read more


Related Articles

CNN Lobbies Facebook to Shut Down Infowars

CNN Lobbies Facebook to Shut Down Infowars

U.S. News
Comments
MSNBC Host Questions If 'Originlist View' Of US Constitution Is Still 'Appropriate'

MSNBC Host Questions If ‘Originlist View’ Of US Constitution Is Still ‘Appropriate’

U.S. News
Comments

NY Times Urges Dems to Moderate Before Midterms, Gets Inundated With Hate

U.S. News
Comments

Is The Left Going To Try To Use Brett Kavanaugh’s Old Credit Card Debts To Derail His Nomination To The Supreme Court?

U.S. News
Comments

Video: Does America Support Hillary 2020?

U.S. News
Comments

Comments