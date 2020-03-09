MSNBC Journalist Claims Calling Coronavirus "Wuhan Virus" is Racist

MSNBC journalist David Gura claims that referring to coronavirus as the “Wuhan virus” is racist despite the fact that virtually every other virus was named after its geographical origin.

“FYI: Calling #COVID19 the “Wuhan Virus” is racist,” commented Gura in a tweet that received 25,000 likes.

FYI: Calling #COVID19 the "Wuhan Virus" is racist. — David Gura (@davidgura) March 9, 2020

He was immediately reminded of the fact that virtually every major virus in recent and not so recent history was named after the geographical region from which it emerged.

West Nile Virus Zika Virus Ebola Virus German Measels Spanish Flu Marburg Virus Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever Norovirus Stockholm Syndrome Lyme Disease Wuhan Virus All named after places — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) March 9, 2020

The mainstream media also repeatedly called COVID19 the “Wuhan virus” for weeks on end.

Democrats are sadistically using the Wuhan Virus as a weapon in their fight for political power. These same Democrats are also attacking anyone who calls COVID-19 the “Wuhan Virus.” Funny, I wonder who was it who first used the term “Wuhan Virus”? 🤔pic.twitter.com/ATRgQjx8FW — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) March 9, 2020

Even Chinese news sources refer to it as the “Wuhan virus.”

Here's what Chinese in Asia are calling COVID-19: "Wuhan Virus." So no, it isn't racist. pic.twitter.com/06U2RYyrPL — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 9, 2020

“FYI: Being patronizing and paternalistic about everything that involves anyone non-white is racist,” responded one Twitter user.

FYI: Being patronizing and paternalistic about everything that involves anyone non-white is racist. — neontaster (@neontaster) March 9, 2020

Gura’s comments are part of the continuing effort to patrol language in relation to the coronavirus outbreak.

The World Health Organization has repeatedly issued statements demanding people avoid profiling or using certain words to describe the virus in order to avoid “stigmatizing” people.

Perhaps if health authorities and the media concentrated wholly on preventing a global pandemic rather than policing words, we’d be in a better position.

