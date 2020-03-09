MSNBC Journalist Claims Calling Coronavirus "Wuhan Virus" is Racist

MSNBC journalist David Gura claims that referring to coronavirus as the “Wuhan virus” is racist despite the fact that virtually every other virus was named after its geographical origin.

“FYI: Calling #COVID19 the “Wuhan Virus” is racist,” commented Gura in a tweet that received 25,000 likes.

He was immediately reminded of the fact that virtually every major virus in recent and not so recent history was named after the geographical region from which it emerged.

The mainstream media also repeatedly called COVID19 the “Wuhan virus” for weeks on end.

Even Chinese news sources refer to it as the “Wuhan virus.”

“FYI: Being patronizing and paternalistic about everything that involves anyone non-white is racist,” responded one Twitter user.

Gura’s comments are part of the continuing effort to patrol language in relation to the coronavirus outbreak.

The World Health Organization has repeatedly issued statements demanding people avoid profiling or using certain words to describe the virus in order to avoid “stigmatizing” people.

Perhaps if health authorities and the media concentrated wholly on preventing a global pandemic rather than policing words, we’d be in a better position.

