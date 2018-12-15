MSNBC Lets Dem Guest Claim Trump Admin 'Murdered' Immigrant Kids

On Friday’s The Last Word show, MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell gave California Democratic Rep. Norma Torres an unchallenged forum to claim that the Trump administration has “murdered” illegal immigrant children as the two discussed the recent death of a seven-year-old girl after she was transported across the desert illegally by her father.

Additionally, O’Donnell accused the administration of destroying water supplies left in the desert to help illegals even though Border Patrol released a statement condemning agents who were caught on film destroying water in an incident believed to have happened during the Obama administration.

After noting that administration officials have blamed the father for his daughter’s death, the liberal MSNBC host added: “But everyone in the Trump administration has done everything they possibly can to make that trip more dangerous, more deadly.”

