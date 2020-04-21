MSNBC Panel: 'Overwhelmingly White' ReOpen Protesters Are 'Nazis' And 'Racists' Who 'Want More Black And Brown People to Die'

The protesters calling for America to reopen are “overwhelmingly white” and “want more black and brown people to die,” according to MSNBC’s crazed analysts.

“One thing I think is really interesting is how these protests have started after all the headlines last week or so about the disproportionate effect the virus is having in communities of color,” Boston Globe opinion writer Renee Graham said Sunday on Joy Reid’s AM Joy.

“And so when I look at these protests what I see are a bunch of white people essentially saying ‘oh, it’s affecting those people, so why do I have to change my life for them.'”

As Townhall.com reported, The Root’s Michael Harriot said the protesters are saying “quite clearly” that they “want more black and brown people to die.”

“If you want the government to open up, then you want more black and brown people to die,” Harriot said.

Right before this hysterical segment, The Nation’s “political sportswriter” Dave Zirin said the protesters were part of a “Fox News, Nazi, confederate death cult of the Republican Party” and their actions were a “slap in the face” to “black and brown people.”

Reid responded by saying it was a “good point.”

