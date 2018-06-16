MSNBC Panel: Trump Running 'Concentration Camps' For Illegal Immigrant Kids

Image Credits: screenshot/Twitter.

As we told you earlier, Joe Scarborough doubled down on comparing the Trump administration’s border policies to the Nazis, but Scarborough’s not the only person on MSNBC making that similar allegation:

The two people accusing the Trump administration of running concentration camps for kids at the border were former Obama 2012 campaign staffer Stephanie Cutter and ex-RNC chairman Michael Steele.

