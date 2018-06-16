MSNBC Panel: Trump Running 'Concentration Camps' For Illegal Immigrant Kids

As we told you earlier, Joe Scarborough doubled down on comparing the Trump administration’s border policies to the Nazis, but Scarborough’s not the only person on MSNBC making that similar allegation:

MSNBC analysts claim that the Trump administration is currently operating concentration camps. pic.twitter.com/FziiJpO00q — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) June 15, 2018

The two people accusing the Trump administration of running concentration camps for kids at the border were former Obama 2012 campaign staffer Stephanie Cutter and ex-RNC chairman Michael Steele.

The only concentration camps in American history were sanctioned by Democrat FDR to intern Japanese-Americans #DemocratsHateAmerica #DemocratRacism https://t.co/Sr1bcMucLG — Alex Behzade (@ABPatriotWriter) June 16, 2018

