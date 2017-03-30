MSNBC Panelist: I Get To Decide "What Racism Is" And You Don't

During a heated debate on MSNBC Wednesday, political analyst Jason Johnson told American Conservative Union Chair Matt Schlapp that he doesn’t “get to tell other people what racism is” but “I do.”

Johnson was arguing with Schlapp over whether or not White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was “racist” and “sexist” for having a disagreement with African-American female reporter April Ryan on Tuesday.

As TPM reports:

“I think it was offensive, I think it was inappropriate, I think it was racist and I think it was sexist,” political analyst Jason Johnson told MSNBC’s Chris Jansing. …“The rhetoric and the behavior of this administration from top to bottom has demonstrated a lack of respect and a lack of consideration for people of color,” Johnson said on Wednesday. “I’m not surprised and this seems par for the course for how they’ve operated.”

“I think it’s sad. I think this is not going to help our country,” American Conservative Union Chair Matt Schlapp said. He called Ryan a “friend” and said he has “deep respect” for her, but claimed that Spicer “allows her to ask multiple questions at every briefing.” “I think that was a moment where he pushed back and got feisty with a reporter who he has a very good rapport with on most days,” Schlapp said. “This is not racism.” “You don’t get to tell other people what racism is,” Johnson, who is black, interrupted. “You don’t either!” Schlapp hit back. “Yes I do,” Johnson said. “Because you don’t experience it!” “You don’t know what’s in Sean’s heart!” Schlapp replied.

Indeed, how dare Schlapp, as a white person, think he can define an English word?

His “whiteness” means he’s not allowed to debate stuff, because he can’t “experience” racism or discrimination – because he’s white.