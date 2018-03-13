MSNBC Panelist Says Trump Is 'Half A Rally Away From Calling Black People N******'

Trump derangement syndrome persists at MSNBC, with one panelist claiming that the President’s rhetoric is so extreme that he may start using openly racist terminology at the next rally.

Appearing Monday on MSNBC’s “Hardball,” Jason Johnson, a far left political editor said Trump was “half a rally away from just using the ‘N-word.”

Johnson was referring to Trump calling Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) a “low IQ individual” at a rally in Pennsylvania this past Saturday.

“He is half a rally away from just using the ‘N-word.’ It’s that basic.” a deranged sounding Johnson exclaimed.

“He is half a rally away from just calling somebody the ‘N-word’ and then everyone is going to pretend that they’re shocked.” Johnson continued.

The panelist then claimed that “Everybody on ‘The Apprentice’ is going to say he used it all the time. That’s what he does.”

“Backstage, yes” host Chris Matthews agreed, as if the claims are true.

Referring specifically to the ongoing feud between Waters and Trump, Johnson claimed, without presenting any proof whatsoever, that the President “has a hostility and anger towards women of color.”

Johnson then suggested that unless Trump has a person of color serving him like a slave, he acts with disdain toward them.

“He’s Calvin Candie,” Johnson said, explaining to Matthews that the character was ‘the slave owner from Django’.

“That’s basically Trump,” Johnson said, adding “If she she’s not diamond and silk if she’s not Alma Rosa I can’t believe this person is talking to me.”

Johnson posted the full segment to his YouTube channel:

The war of words between Trump and Waters has been perpetuated by the Democrat, who calls for Trump to be removed from office practically every time she opens her mouth, claiming he is virulently racist.

Waters claimed that that Trump latest comments were also racist, and was backed up by The Washington Post, which published a column suggesting Trump likes to attack black women who challenge him, and there there is a historical precedent of racists linking low IQ to people of color.

Other far-left commentators made the same argument:

The President went to Pennsylvania, singled out a black Congresswoman from California, and called her stupid. That’s not race-baiting. That’s racist. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) March 11, 2018

Of course, Maxine Waters might just actually be dumb.