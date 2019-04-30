MSNBC Report Admits Armed Citizens Could Have Prevented Tyranny in Venezuela

An MSNBC reporter made the American case for the Second Amendment during a report Tuesday on the chaos and civil unrest in Venezuela.

Host Andrea Mitchell remarked to reporter Kerry Sanders her surprise at socialist dictator Nicolas Maduro’s ability to remain in power despite months of strife and turmoil in Venezuela under his socialist regime.

“Not only hanging on but he appears to still control the military,” Sanders said. “You have to understand, in Venezuela gun ownership is not something that is open to everybody.”

“So if the military have the guns, they have the power, and as long as Nicolas Maduro controls the military, he controls the country.”

Venezuela first imposed its nationwide ban on private firearm ownership under predecessor Hugo Chavez’s rule in 2012.

