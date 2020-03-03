MSNBC Reporter Shocked as Latino Bernie Supporter Says Daughter Voting for Trump

MSNBC’s Katy Tur was shocked when a Latino Bernie Sanders voter admitted his daughter would be voting to re-elect President Donald Trump.

Cameras were rolling when Tur found out her assumption that the man’s daughter had influenced his decision to vote for Bernie was dead wrong.

Katy Tur: Your daughter is going to vote for Donald Trump? Por Que? pic.twitter.com/nBXFnC4vvT — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) March 3, 2020

“Is it your daughter leading the charge?” Tur asks when the man reveals he’s going for Bernie over Biden.

“No, my wife,” he responds, adding, “my daughter, she’s for Trump.”

“Your daughter’s going to vote for Donald Trump?” Tur asks incredulously.

“Yes,” the man responds in English.

“Por que?” Tur inquires, to which the man replies, “No se,” or “I don’t know.”

“Le encanta!” he says, meaning, “She enjoys him!”

He next adds his daughter supports him because the economy is doing well.

This isn’t the first time Tur’s been caught off guard by a Trump supporter.

Conducting an exit poll following the New Hampshire primaries, one voter surprised Tur when also told her he’d be voting for the current president.

"Can you tell us who you voted for?" "Donald John Trump." "Bernie is not appealing?" "The whole ideology would be destructive to the country "It's anti-growth. It's anti-family. It's anti-American. And, as a Roman Catholic, it's anti-life." Someone check on Nicole Wallace 😂 pic.twitter.com/D9R8cRaPiy — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) February 11, 2020

