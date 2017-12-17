MSNBC 'settled sexual harassment complaint' against 'Hardball' host Chris Matthews in 1999

A former MSNBC employee who accused host Chris Matthews of sexual harassment received a separation-payment by the network in 1999.

A spokesperson for MSNBC confirmed to the The Daily Caller on Saturday that a separation payment was made to an assistant producer on his show, ‘Hardball with Chris Matthews’.

It came after she had complained to executives about the anchor’s conduct.

The Daily Caller reports that the former employee, who was not identified, received a $40,000 payment following the allegations, which consisted of Matthews making inappropriate comments and jokes about her while in the company of others.

However MSNBC disputes this figure claiming the payment was significantly less and part of a severance package.

MSNBC added that an internal review of the incident found that Matthew’s comments were indeed inappropriate but were not intended to be taken as propositions.

