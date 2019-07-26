MSNBC Tells Democrats "We Are At War" With "Un-Indicted Criminal Trump"

Anti-Trump MSNBC host Donny Douche, sorry, Deutsch* didn’t hold back his true feelings during an unhinged rant on Friday, saying Democrats will no longer “play fair” in their attempts to imprison President Trump.

“We are at war,” he said to begin the tirade.

Deutsch continued, saying, “It is time for the Democrats to wake up. We are playing against cheaters and liars or stealers and with all-do respect to Michelle Obama, when they go low, we’ve got to do whatever we have to do.”

“We actually have a government led by Moscow Mitch and criminal Trump. Oh by the way, we’re going to call him ‘un-indicted criminal Trump’ now because in two instances he has been an un-indicted criminal,” he added. “So, I know in regular when you’re playing fair you’re supposed to call him President Trump. Just like when we call him Moscow Mitch, we’re going to call him ‘criminal Trump.’”

In another message for his Democrat peers and colleagues, Deutsch implored them to “move forward.”

“There are two takeaways from Mueller that we’re gonna use as we go to war,” he said.

According to Deutsch, number one is that Trump broke the law will go to jail when he’s out of office, and number two is that our election system is vulnerable.

Finishing, Deutsch appeared to threaten possible illegal or immoral action, asserting, “We may not have won the battle of impeachment, but we’re going to win the war of putting him in jail, whatever we have to do, and we’re not going to necessarily play fair.”

“For all the intellectuals out there whose hair is going to go on fire, ‘But we’re becoming like them. We’re becoming like them,’ we cannot lose the next election. We will go back 50 years,” he warned.

Deutsch has shown glimpses of insanity before, such as claiming President Trump will stage a military coup if he loses the 2020 election, calling Trump supporters Nazis and calling for an anti-Trump revolution in the streets.