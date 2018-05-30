MSNBC Tries to Solve Racism With Bigoted Shots at White People

On Tuesday, ABC canceled their hit show Roseannebecause of racially charged tweets and it just so happened to be the same day MSNBC was airing their Everyday Racism in America town hall event. Along with talking about the news of the day, the program was dripping with hypocrisy from both the guests and hosts. And according to one guest in particular, the way you get all white people to stop being racist is to make bigoted comments about them.

First off, the hypocrisy in MSNBC’s attempt to solve racism and bigotry was pervasive. The co-hosts of the event were Chris Hayes and Joy Reid. It was the same Joy Reid whose years-old homophobic blog postshad recently stirred up controversy. She even suggested hackers planted the posts to frame her despite cybersecurity experts saying that wasn’t true. She also had an award from an LGBT group rescinded.

The event also featured the infamous Al Sharpton, who himself has a long history of making his own racist remarks targeting Jews. Sharpton has defended an anti-Jewish remark he made when he referred to a Jewish landlord as a “white interloper.” “If the Jews want to get it on, tell them to pin their yarmulkes back and come over to my house,” he said prior to the 1991 Brooklyn riots.

The hypocrisy didn’t stop there as they had “anti-racism activist” Tim Wise excitedly assert that all white people were raised to put their comfort above black lives. “Well, here’s the thing, white-America has been raised to believe, A, the police are always the good guys and, frankly, that black lives matter less than white comfort and until we deal with that, until we deal with the reality,” he exclaimed to the roar of the crowd.

