MSNBC: Trump Firing People Equates To 'Violence'

MSNBC’s ‘national security contributor’ declared Monday that President Trump’s recent dismissal of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, as well as other officials equates to “workplace violence.”

Appearing on Deadline, Frank Figliuzzi suggested there is a “possible analogy between what we’re seeing in the president and studies of violence and acting out, particularly workplace violence.”

Figliuzzi added that Trump’s negative attitude indicates a “pathway to violence.”

“When people say to him, ‘The law or policy is such and such and we would be violating the Constitution or the law,’ and he simply dismisses it and fires people and keeps doing it, are we essentially watching a workplace violence incident play out at the highest level of our government?” Figliuzzi stated, posing the comment as a question.

“Is he acting out now and where does this go if I’m right about that?” he added.

Figliuzzi’s pseudo psycho-analysis continued as he suggested that immigration is a ‘flash point’ that sets Trump off.

“When we see people using language of despondency, lashing out, blaming others, obsessive compulsive attachment to one issue and the inability to get off it—in that case it would be the border, security on the border and immigration—the question we have to ask ourselves from a behavioral sense is: Are we watching a president essentially on his way to what we call a flash point, and are we now beginning to see him act out in the form of purging and mass firing and completely not listening to any logic?” he asked.

Or, instead of this psycho-conspiracy theory logic, could it simply be that Trump dismissed Nielsen and others because they were not doing the best job that can be done in the situation?

Isn’t it the President’s job to ensure his officials are doing the best job for the good of the country?

Figliuzzi has repeatedly suggested Trump is ‘violent’ in this sense. He previously used the analogy when commenting on Trump’s disagreements with White House aide Kellyanne Conway’s husband George Conway, who routinely verbally attacks the President on Twitter.

This is yet another classic example of leftist Trump derangement syndrome, where anything Trump says or does is immediately equated to violence, racism, or misogyny in an effort to obstruct his Presidency.