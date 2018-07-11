MSNBC: Trump Has "Evil Desire" Against Illegal Immigrants

MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell and her guests concluded Tuesday that President Trump wishes to see all illegal border crossers prosecuted because he has an “evil desire” to stop them.

While discussing the separation of illegal immigrants from their children, MSNBC legal analyst Mimi Rocah suggested “It seems like incompetence, at best, and deliberate, real evil at worst.”

Rocah also lumped in legal asylum seekers with illegal immigrants, claiming that “many of whom were presenting themselves with legal asylum claims” have had their children taken away.

She did not explain that asylum seekers, if they follow the legal process, are not arrested nor separated from their children.

Mitchell called the situation a “horror” and again misleadingly conflated illegal immigration with the legal process.

“It is a violation actually of the legal asylum provisions that are universal that involve human rights, that involve our own State Department rules.” Mitchell said.

“There are supposed to be a fear hearing for people that are applying — coming in legally as they apply for asylum. Everyone has been swept up in this same policy.” The host added.

“You posited that it’s either incompetence or evil. I would suggest that it could be both,” Mitchell continued.

“There is an evil desire to deter by making an example of these people, and then it was carried out with no planning — and that is the rank incompetence that makes it that much worse.” the host concluded.

Presumably when President Obama detained and deported illegal immigrants and separated families, he did it without an “evil desire”.

When Trump signed an executive order to do away with the policy, that was also presumably part of his “real deliberate evil.”