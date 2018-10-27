MSNBC: Trump Is a 'Terrorist Sympathizer' for Mail Bomb Response

MSNBC guests and hosts went into full blame mode on Friday, lashing out at Donald Trump as “terrorist sympathizer” in the wake of the arrest of alleged mail bomber Cesar Sayoc in Florida. Additionally, Deadline: White House host Nicolle Wallace wondered if people would be scared of criticizing the President.

MSNBC politics editor Jason Johnson put the blame not just on the man who allegedly mailed the bombs, but Trump: “He has always shown a sympathy or dismissiveness towards terrorism. He is a terrorist sympathizer.

In 2017, Johnson tried to smear Steve Scalise, the victim of Bernie Sanders-supporting attempted murderer James Hodgkinson. He promoted the discredited report that Scalise “may have” spoken to “white nationalists.”

Earlier in the show, Friday, Deadline: White House host Wallace talked to former CIA Director John Brennan, one of the targets of the bombing and wondered if people would now be fearful of criticizing Trump:

Do you worry that people out there will become afraid of criticizing this President because of the climate, because of his inability to understand a potential linkage between the tone and tenor of the political debate in this country and the actions of people who may be mentally unwell or determined to harm others?

Comments