MSNBC: "Trump Is ‘An Unvarnished Racist"

MSNBC continued to air programming Monday featuring guests openly calling President Trump a racist, with other media networks piling on in the wake of the Charlottesville violence.

MSNBC anchor Chris Jansing allowed Southern Poverty Law Center official and avid Trump critic Mark Potok to spew vitriol for an entire segment.

Jansing teed up a softball for Potok by asking if America was ‘regressing’ to an ideology of right wing hate.

“I think we absolutely are.” Potok replied, adding “perhaps one of the important things to say, is the incredible responsibility that Donald Trump has. You know, this rally that led to the terrorist attack was billed as unite the right. I think none of the kind of bottom feeders who were actually there leading this organization, this rally, had the kind of responsibility that, in fact, Donald Trump has had.”

“You know, let’s not forget, this is a man who from the very beginning and even before his campaign, was essentially an unvarnished racist” Potok declared.

Jansing did not counter the comment, and instead said ” Let me play devil’s advocate for just a second” before asking Potok if that meant Trump condoned white supremacists and the violence in Charlottesville.

“Let’s remember, he had to be dragged, kicking and screaming, to the microphone today to finally say something about white supremacy.” Potok responded.

Elsewhere during MSNBC programming, Katy Tur claimed that Trump has never denounced hate groups, declaring “I don’t think he did. I was there every day.”

It was left to Ohio Representative Mike Tuner to point out that Trump repeatedly disavowed support from white supremacists last year during his campaign, as CNN itself reported.

The hate on Trump didn’t end there, as The New Republic declared Trump to be a ‘Neo-Nazi Recruiter-in-Chief,’ all the other networks aired programming slamming Trump’s latest condemnation of the attacks.

Trump called racist hate groups “evil” and “repugnant,” adding “Those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups.”

This still wasn’t enough for the media. NBC’s Chief White House Correspondent Hallie Jackson said it was “Too little too late,” with former GOP Chair Michael Steele telling Jackson that “The President sees the alt-right and white supremacists and all that crew as part of his base.

ABC Senior White House Correspondent Cecilia Vega filed a report stating “Under fire all weekend, it started, not with what he said, but what he didn’t say.”

CBS correspondent Major Garrett noted that “The leader of the free world, President Trump, was behind his daughter, Attorney General and Vice President in denouncing white supremacists and neo-Nazis by name.”

“On Saturday, the President implied counter-protesters and armed shield-wielding white supremacists were equally to blame,” Garrett added, exclaiming “That initial equivocation echoed ways in which Mr. Trump has played to racially motivated segments of American politics.”

CNN’s Ana Navarro declared that Trump is “unfit to be a human,” saying Trump “blew it to a level in order to pander to members of his base who he did not want to antagonize.”