MSNBC: Trump Promise To Deport Illegal Immigrants Is "Terroristic"

President Trump’s promise to deport illegal immigrants en mass is a “terroristic gesture” according to a MSNBC analyst who claimed that Trump is unduly threatening “undocumented families”.

At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border. If not, Deportations start! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2019

Following Trump’s proposed ICE raids, which were postponed this weekend at the behest of Democrats, Princeton University professor and MSNBC contributor Eddie Glaude implied that the President a terrorist.

“So is this incompetence, cruelty and corruption.” Glaude declared, before attempting to argue that the targets of deportation are not all illegal immigrants.

“What is he doing to those mixed families, undocumented families. There’s mothers and daughters and children, children who are citizens, wives who are citizens and the husband may be undocumented.” Glaude claimed.

Then he made the terrorism reference.

“He’s putting them in a state of terror. They are horrified. They don’t know what is going to happen to the family life they have here.” Glaude urged.

Anchor Chris Jansing agreed with Glaude, proclaiming that illegals are “stocking up groceries, because they’re even afraid to leave the home!”

“Fox News has unleashed their lesions on me.” Glaude added.

“I get these horrible e-mails from these folks but I will double down on it, it is a terroristic gesture for this man to threaten this in the way he’s threatened it and to double down on it,” he stated.

Apparently Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats agree. There is no point in enforcing the border or immigration laws:

“When I saw that the President was going to have these raids— I mean, it’s so appalling. It’s outside the circle of civilized human behavior to just be kicking down doors, splitting up families and the rest of that, in addition to the injustices that are happening at the border,” Pelosi said.

“We have legislation to go forward to address those needs. But in terms of interior enforcement,” she continued, “what is the pur— what is the point? Well, I won’t even going into what motivation might be for that,” she said, adding she wasn’t speaking to a “political event.”

Pelosi also declared that by threatening deportation, Trump is ‘scaring the children’.

“When I spoke to the president I said look I’m a mom. I have five kids, 9 grandchildren and children are scared. You’re scaring the children of America, not just in those families but their neighbors and their communities. You’re scaring the children.”