MSNBC: 'Trump Should Be On 24-Hour Suicide Watch’

MSNBC’s Morning Joe continued its relentless opposition campaign against The President Tuesday, declaring that the latest approval polls indicate that Trump should be placed on ’24-Hour Suicide Watch’.

A poll touted yesterday by CNN, which Trump calls ‘fake news’, indicates that the President’s job approval rating is at 38%, down six points in the past 4 months.

The poll also noted that disapproval of Trump stands at 56%, while fewer than one in four said they trust information coming from the White House.

The Morning Joe panel reveled in the numbers:

Former Ted Cruz presidential campaign spokesman, Rick Tyler, who was hired by MSNBC after being fired by Cruz for literally spreading fake news, declared that the numbers are so bad, Trump might kill himself.

“Joe, if I were a political consultant looking at a candidate who had these kind of numbers, I’d have him on 24-hour suicide watch.” Tyler exclaimed.

“These numbers are not good. They don’t look recoverable The administration and the vice president can complain about the New York Times story but we wouldn’t have this story if the president’s polls numbers were in the mid fifties, high fifties, or low sixties” he added.

Tyler was referring to the story spread by the Times that Vice President Mike Pence is quietly plotting to betray Trump and run for president in 2020.

“Mike Pence’s schedule is so full of political events that he is acting more like a second-term vice president hoping to clear the field than a No. 2 sworn in a little over six months ago.” the article states.

Trump supporters have suggested that the story is a deliberate attempt to trigger more chaos in the administration, while Pence has vehemently denied the claims, calling them more ‘fake news’.

“Today’s article in the New York Times is disgraceful and offensive to me, my family, and our entire team. The allegations in this article are categorically false and represent just the latest attempt by the media to divide this Administration,” Pence said in a statement on Sunday.

“Whatever fake news may come our way, my entire team will continue to focus all our efforts to advance the President’s agenda and see him re-elected in 2020. Any suggestion otherwise is both laughable and absurd.” Pence added.

How much longer will the failing nytimes, with its big losses and massive unfunded liability (and non-existent sources), remain in business? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

Despite Pence’s vehement declaration that the story is fake news, networks pushed the angle on nightly programming: