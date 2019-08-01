MSNBC: Trump Wants To 'Exterminate' Black People

In a crazed segment, MSNBC declared earlier this week that President Trump’s real agenda in Baltimore and beyond is to “exterminate” black people, like Hitler attempted with the Jews in Europe.

“Hardball” host Chris Matthews and his guests described Trump’s use of the word ‘infested’ as “Hitlerian”.

“Infested, infested, infested. It’s vermin. It’s a Hitlerian term,” Matthews said.

“If you go back and read Goebbels and all of that stuff, it’s all about the Jews in that case… he’s obsessed with this thing about cities.” he added.

“Well, this is the Nazi playbook, right?” former Democratic congresswoman Donna Edwards chimed in. “You dehumanize people. You say they’re infested. It gives you the reason to, I don’t know.”

“Well, to exterminate them or something like that,” Matthews responded.

“Exterminate them,” Edwards continued, Trump has “done it for everyone of these cities and what many of these cities have in common is a majority African-American population, in some cases, African American leadership, and he goes at them.”

The derangement on display here is off the chart. By all accounts, Baltimore is “infested” with rats.

And if Matthews and his MSNBC posse have trouble with the word infested, they might want to take it up with Rep. Elijah Cummings, because he also described the city the same way:

In a further broadcast Tuesday night, MSNBC declared that Trump is inciting violence by “basically ripping the scab off of white supremacy and the history of racism in this country.”

“And it seems to be, to me, that he will stop at nothing. And if that means exploding racism in the United States, that’s what we’re going to do. And that’s what we’re all going to have to live through.” claimed correspondent Linette Lopez.


