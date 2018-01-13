MSNBC Tweets Fake News, Quietly Deletes After Being Proven Wrong

An MSNBC producer and the official MSNBC Twitter account incorrectly claimed earlier Friday that the U.S. ambassador to Panama was resigning over Trump’s “s**thole” comments.

Mary Emily O’Hara, a segment producer for MSNBC, said that John Feeley was resigning over allegations that Trump referred to Haiti and African countries as “shitty countries.”

“Feeley is the first US diplomat to resign over the president’s comments,” O’Hara wrote.

However, Feeley actually resigned on Dec. 27, well before Trump’s comments.

