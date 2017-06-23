MSNBC's Brzezinski: "Developing Dictatorship" Under President Trump

MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski suggested President Donald Trump’s administration is leading to the development of a dictatorship in the US in another unhinged rant that prompted FOX News host Sean Hannity to offer to pay for her therapy.

“This is unprecedented to have a president that behaves this way,” said Brzezinski, daughter of the late globalist architect Zbigniew Brzezinski. “It does feel like a developing dictatorship.”

“See, that’s the sort of thing, that’s an inside voice saying what you just said,” her co-host and fiancé, Joe Scarborough, said.

“No, it’s not,” she insisted.

“You say you want to be like Greta [Van Susteren], who’s like—Greta pulls back before she says things like that,” he said.

“No, no,” Brzezinski said. “I’m going to say, I’m going to actually channel Greta, and have an even tone, but I will say, you can do some work reading history, and reading books about how dictatorships happen, the development of very negative forces taking over, and what you are seeing is either this happening right now, or someone who’s not well. There’s very few options.”

The liberal couple’s hatred of President Trump and his administration is nothing new.

She recently suggested there are “no real men in the White House” willing to force President Trump to stop tweeting.

After less than two months in office, Brzezinski called Trump’s presidency “fake and failed.”

Scarborough called President Trump a “schmuck” following his decision to invite Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton and Florida Senator Marco Rubio to the White House for dinner, prompting a Twitter exchange with Hannity.

The pattern of unhinged behavior prompted Fox News host Sean Hannity to devote an entire monologue segment to Brzezinski and Scarborough, offering both his congratulations on their recent engagement and to pay for therapy for the couple to get over their hatred of President Trump.

“With all these emotional breakdowns, with all this anger towards the president, I’m actually getting worried about Mika and ‘Liberal’ Joe,” Hannity said. “See, America’s favorite couple that nobody watches — it’s just kind of, they’re starting out their lives together, and I want them to be successful.”

“It seems the stress of the Trump presidency now is really beginning to drag them down and I’m beginning to see way too many emotional breakdowns every day,” he added. “I even heard a rumor that they’ve been very distraught and they weren’t even able to see a President Trump look-a-like get killed during a Shakespeare play in the park with their blanky and their picnic basket and their champagne and caviar.”

Hannity offered to pay out of pocket “out of love and sympathy” for one year’s worth of therapy for both Brzezinski and Scarborough.

“So ‘Liberal’ Joe and Mika, if you’re watching tonight — I want you to know I’m willing to pay out of my pocket out of love and sympathy for therapy for a year so your new beautiful relationship can thrive in the Trump era and that emotionally you’ll be stronger and able to cope in these difficult times for you,” he concluded.