MSNBC's Chris Hayes Accuses Trump Admin of "Hiding Behind" School Shooting

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes bizarrely accused the Trump administration of “hiding behind” the deadly school shooting in Florida before hastily deleting his tweet.

“Is the WH really hiding behind a school shooting so they don’t have to answer questions about a host scandals in the administration? Kinda looks like that’s what’s happening,” tweeted the All In host.

Hayes was presumably referring to the fact that White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders cancelled a planned press briefing in response to the shooting.

Sanders was set to take questions about former White House staff secretary Rob Porter’s security clearance. Porter resigned from his position after domestic abuse allegations from both his ex-wives.

ABC News also suggested a link between the school shooting and the Porter scandal during live coverage of the horrific incident in Florida, with a reporter asserting that the White House was in “turmoil” over the issue.

ABC News links the Florida shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School by suspected gunman Nicolas Cruz to Trump in "Turmoil" Over Rob Porter scandal. pic.twitter.com/VAjC53bR2f — Ryan Saavedra ???? (@RealSaavedra) 14 February 2018

“We are expecting a briefing in the hour from Press Secretary Sarah Sanders,” said Cecilia Vega. “And of course, as you know, George, this very tragic incident comes as this White House is in turmoil right now over this with this Rob Porter scandal.”

USA Today White House correspondent Gregory Korte called the cancellation of the press conference “extraordinary”.

The White House has now canceled today's daily press briefing. That's extraordinary. — Gregory Korte (@gregorykorte) 14 February 2018

“Just think how terrible of a person you must be to be complaining about there being no WH press briefing to ask Sanders about Rob Porter when there’s people lying dead inside a Florida high school,” commented Newsbusters’ Curtis Houck.

Just think how terrible of a person you must be to be complaining about there being no WH press briefing to ask Sanders about Rob Porter when there's people lying dead inside a Florida high school — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) 14 February 2018

Reporters are also complaining that there is no White House press briefing scheduled for today.

Kelly/Porter/security clearances … mass shooting … Stormy Daniels payment… NO briefing on WH sked for tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/jExACiSdQV — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) 15 February 2018

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.