MSNBC’s Chris Hayes: Trump Supporters Must Be ‘Confronted and Destroyed’

Several days later, the liberal media still hasn’t moved past President Trump’s controversial tweets, but are instead rallying around them in opposition. MSNBC’s All In host, Chris Hayes, took a leading position Thursday night by denouncing all Republicans and Trump supporters, and calling for a revolution of sorts against the Trump administration.

As with all social justice warriors, Hayes has been circulating his “cause” all week, building the case for Trump’s apparent racism. He began: “Each part of the coalition has been dealt into the Trump presidency. It is a classic model of corrupt governance. The capo on the top and the many, many bosses below who are given control of their domain to do as they wish.”

This statement, clearly meant to place Trump along the ranks of Hitler and Mussolini, has been a staple MSNBC scare tactic for some time now.

Next, Hayes turned his ire on the American people: “But the base, what does the base get? The folks in that arena. Well, it’s obvious, isn’t it? They get to chant. They get to revel in their own Americanness and primacy at the expense of others.”

Not only is the base at fault for their patriotism and desire to protect their country but “Trump and now the entire Republican Party and most of the conservative movement realize that is enough for them.”

