MSNBC's Joe & Mika Tell Beto: It’s Okay To Be White

In a rare moment of clarity, MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski imparted some sound advice to lagging 2020 presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, telling him not to apologize to the liberal mob for “being white.”

During a Wednesday monologue, Scarborough told Beto not to apologize for changing his mind on issues and for his immutable characteristics, namely his skin color.

“I have campaign advice for Beto if he is re-launching his campaign. It is this: Beto, stop apologizing,” Scarborough began.

“Do not apologize for being on ‘Vanity Fair.’ Own it. Do not apologize for having a very rich father-in-law. Own it. Do not apologize for taking Republican positions in the past. That’s what you did, OK? That’s what Donald Trump did. He took democratic positions his whole life. Own it. Explain why you did it. Do not apologize for being white.”

“Let your opponents whine. Ignore the blue check marks. If you’re on Twitter, get off of it. Just start talking to voters. They don’t live on Twitter. They do not live on Twitter. Stop apologizing,” he added.

Scarborough’s remarks come after Beto apologized for a number of things recently, including appearing on “Vanity Fair” in a show of “white privilege” and for suggesting that his wife is a stay-at-home mom.

The 2020 election is getting closer everyday and the Democrats have become desperate to regain the White House with presidential candidates making an unprecedented drastic move to the far left. Matt Bracken discusses the coming election and offers solutions patriots can take to have a better life.