MSNBC's Joy Reid Reportedly Sees 'Significant Decrease In Audience Size'

Image Credits: Phil Roeder / Wiki.

MSNBC star Joy Reid’s program “AM Joy” reportedly has been losing viewers since the #Resistance hero backtracked on claims that diabolical hackers were responsible for planting anti-gay rhetoric in her pre-fame blog.

Last month, Reid kinda-sorta admitted to writing homophobic slursthat she’d previously insisted were the work of hackers. After days of speculation about her future, the MSNBC star addressed the situation during the April 28 episode of her show that airs every Saturday and Sunday morning.

“I genuinely do not believe I wrote those hateful things,” Reid told her viewers, adding, “The person I am now is not the person I was then.”

Read more


Poll: More than three-quarters of Americans approve of Trump-Kim meeting

SCHLICHTER: Being a Christian Does Not Require You Submit To Leftist Tyranny

Schools Teach Children That Alex Jones Is Evil

Social Media Accuses Stormy Daniels of Sporting NXIVM Sex Cult Scar

‘Deodorant Challenge’ Leaves Teen With Second-Degree Burns

