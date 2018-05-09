MSNBC's Joy Reid Reportedly Sees 'Significant Decrease In Audience Size'

MSNBC star Joy Reid’s program “AM Joy” reportedly has been losing viewers since the #Resistance hero backtracked on claims that diabolical hackers were responsible for planting anti-gay rhetoric in her pre-fame blog.

Last month, Reid kinda-sorta admitted to writing homophobic slursthat she’d previously insisted were the work of hackers. After days of speculation about her future, the MSNBC star addressed the situation during the April 28 episode of her show that airs every Saturday and Sunday morning.

“I genuinely do not believe I wrote those hateful things,” Reid told her viewers, adding, “The person I am now is not the person I was then.”

