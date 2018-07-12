MSNBC's Joy Reid sees ratings drop more than 20 percent after blog hacking controversy

MSNBC host Joy Reid has reportedly lost more than 20 percent of her audience since controversy erupted this spring over controversial posts from her now-defunct blog.

Contemptor, a media criticism and political and pop culture commentary online publication, found that Reid’s audience for the weekend morning show, “AM Joy” has dropped 21 percent in the three months since the first batch of provocative posts from “The Reid Report” were discovered. Those posts included some deemed as homophobic, anti-Semitic or promoting 9/11 conspiracies.

Reid said in April that the posts were “completely alien” to her, adding that she believed they were the work of hackers.

