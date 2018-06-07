MSNBC's Joy Reid Threatened Colleague with Violence, was Homophobic During Her Radio Days, Ex-bosses Say

MSNBC star Joy Reid physically threatened a senior colleague, accused a Republican politician of being gay on air and often referred to her hateful blog during a short-lived stint as a radio show co-host more than a decade ago, former superiors at the station told Fox News.

One described the host of MSNBC’s “AM Joy” as having been an “evil woman” in those days.

Reid has recently come under fire for old blog posts in which she made homophobic and anti-Semitic remarks, encouraged people to check out a 9/11 conspiracy-theory documentary that claims the U.S. government carried out the attacks, and shared an image of U.S. Sen. John McCain’s head PhotoShopped onto the body of the 2007 Virginia Tech gunman.

But now, Reid faces fresh questions over her conduct during her brief but “toxic” time as a co-host and producer of “Wake Up South Florida” on radio station WTPS 1080 AM between 2006 and 2007.

