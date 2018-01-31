MSNBC's Joy Reid Triggered by Trump Using the Word "Family"

Imagine being triggered by the word “family”.

You’ve just imagined how MSNBC host Joy Reid felt after President Trump’s State of the Union speech last night.

“Church … family … police … military … the national anthem … Trump trying to call on all the tropes of 1950s-era nationalism. The goal of this speech appears to be to force the normalization of Trump on the terms of the bygone era his supporters are nostalgic for,” tweeted Reid.

Church … family … police … military … the national anthem … Trump trying to call on all the tropes of 1950s-era nationalism. The goal of this speech appears to be to force the normalization of Trump on the terms of the bygone era his supporters are nostalgic for. #SOTU — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) January 31, 2018

Yes, you read that right. Reid is literally upset that Trump used the words church, family, police, military and the national anthem during his address to lawmakers.

It was perhaps the most bizarre reaction of the night, and there was no shortage of competition.

Twitter users took Reid to task for her apparent unease with every day words and ‘American as apple pie’ concepts.

“No, Joy, the Left is so out of touch you don’t even recognize normal when you see it,” responded one.

No, Joy, the Left is so out of touch you don’t even recognize normal when you see it. — Jim Pope (@JimPope8) January 31, 2018

“Do you seriously consider “Church … family … police … military … the national anthem …” to be “terms of a bygone era”?” asked author and columnist Joseph Steinberg.

Do you seriously consider "Church … family … police … military … the national anthem …" to be "terms of a bygone era"? #SOTU #SOTU2018 #USA ???? — Joseph Steinberg (@JosephSteinberg) January 31, 2018

“Learn to read. Then get back to me,” Reid snapped back.

Todd Wilson reminded the MSNBC host that post 1950’s America was born out of defeating Nazism and went on to form the bedrock of the civil rights movement.

In which @JoyAnnReid thinks that 1950’s post war America that had just defeated Nazism & believe in Church, family, police, military, & our National Anthem is bad. Brokaw called this “The greatest generation.” The generation that also ushered in the Civil Rights movement! — Todd Wilson (@TDubb) January 31, 2018

“Let’s pause to reflect on her assertion that church and family are “tropes of 1950s-era nationalism.” Because it’s historically illiterate,” writes Becket Adams.

“Is she under the impression that the desire for strong families and robust church communities is some post-World War II phenomenon? Does she not realize that these things aren’t exactly unique to “Leave It To Beaver” era? Millions of Americans enjoyed and advocated for these things long before the 1950s, and they’ve been enjoying them and fighting for them long since.”

Reid being upset at the mere mention of family, police, the military, the church and the national anthem is very telling because it emphasizes the fact that these are all things that those on the far-left, whether they admit or not, truly do hate.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.