MSNBC’s Matthews, Corn Meltdown, Claim Susan Rice ‘Unmasking’ Controversy Is Racist and Sexist

On Tuesday’s edition of Hardball, MSNBC host Chris Matthews and MSNBC political analyst/Mother Jones D.C. bureau chief David Corn were unglued over the Susan Rice “unmasking” controversy, suggesting that it was racist and sexist for these accusations to be leveled at the former National Security Adviser because she’s never done anything wrong.

Matthews was off his rocker from the show’s opening minute, denouncing the Rice story as something pushed by the President to “distract attention from the investigation” even though he immediately touted colleague Andrea Mitchell’s lengthy interview with Rice hours earlier.

“Why is he going after Susan Rice? It’s like he pulls out — he’s like an old deejay. He pulls out the old records from 20 years ago and plays them again,” Matthews later wondered to Corn and fellow panelist Simon Marks (who unsuccessfully tried to argue that Rice has done herself no favors in giving contradictory statements).

