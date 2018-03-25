MSNBC's Matthews: People Should Expect ‘Basic’ Restrictions on Gun Rights

In the midst of Saturday’s so-called March for Our Lives gun control rally, MSNBC host Chris Matthews appeared with disgraced anchor Brian Williams to lecture gun-owning Americans about why they should expect to have “basic” restrictions applied to their right to keep and bear arms.

Williams came back from a long viewing of the march’s festivities to have Matthews reflect on what he saw from the gun control pushing kids.

After Williams questionably suggesting his guest was “smarter than the rest of us,” Matthews surmised that “these young people are very much like the anti-Vietnam War protesters in the late ’60s. It’s the beginning of a protest.”

