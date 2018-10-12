MSNBC's Nicole Wallace Admits She Told Jeb Bush to Sucker Punch Trump During GOP Primary

MSNBC “Deadline: White House” host Nicole Wallace admitted on Thursday that she once encouraged Jeb Bush to physically attack then-candidate Donald Trump after a heated debate during the 2016 Republican primary race.

“I told Jeb Bush after that debate that I thought he should have punched [Trump] in the face,” Wallace said during her show. “He insulted your wife, he came down the escalator and called Mexicans rapists and murderers.”

Wallace — who worked for Jeb Bush when he was the Florida governor — said Bush asked her what he could have done following Trump’s personal attacks, that included using the derogatory nickname “low energy” Jeb.

Read more

Watch: Democrats Attempt To Blame Their Violence On Republicans

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

CNN’s Chris Cuomo: Trump Was Probably Having Racist Thoughts in Kanye Meeting

CNN’s Chris Cuomo: Trump Was Probably Having Racist Thoughts in Kanye Meeting

Hot News
Comments
NFL Legend Herschel Walker Calls on CNN to FIRE Don Lemon Over ‘racist’ Kanye Remarks

NFL Legend Herschel Walker Calls on CNN to FIRE Don Lemon Over ‘racist’ Kanye Remarks

Hot News
Comments

Video: Gay Muslim Drag Queen Causes Confusion

Hot News
Comments

Left-wing student charged for attacking pro-life protest

Hot News
Comments

#KidsToo: No Due Process Before CPS Kidnaps

Hot News
Comments

Comments