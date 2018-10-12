MSNBC's Nicole Wallace Admits She Told Jeb Bush to Sucker Punch Trump During GOP Primary

MSNBC “Deadline: White House” host Nicole Wallace admitted on Thursday that she once encouraged Jeb Bush to physically attack then-candidate Donald Trump after a heated debate during the 2016 Republican primary race.

“I told Jeb Bush after that debate that I thought he should have punched [Trump] in the face,” Wallace said during her show. “He insulted your wife, he came down the escalator and called Mexicans rapists and murderers.”

Wallace — who worked for Jeb Bush when he was the Florida governor — said Bush asked her what he could have done following Trump’s personal attacks, that included using the derogatory nickname “low energy” Jeb.

