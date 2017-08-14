MSNBC’s Ruhle Cites Incorrect Terror Statistic
Share
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 0

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle incorrectly claimed Monday that right-wing extremists are responsible for “three times more deaths” than Islamic extremists.

“Between 2001 and now, we have seen three times more deaths caused by right-wing extremists than Islamic terrorists,” Ruhle stated during her show.

Assuming Ruhle was referencing a widely-cited report by the Government Accountability Office, Ruhle’s statement was not only misleading, but just plain wrong.

The GAO report found that between September 12, 2001 and December 31, 2016 there were 23 fatal attacks carried out by Islamic terrorists that caused 119 deaths. In the same time period, right-wing extremists carried out 62 fatal attacks that caused 106 deaths.

Read more

Share
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 0

Related Articles

Soros Army Launches Race War On His Birthday

Soros Army Launches Race War On His Birthday

Hot News
Comments
'Why Are You Normalizing Nazis?' NYT Reporter Lambasted For Reporting On Leftist Violence

‘Why Are You Normalizing Nazis?’ NYT Reporter Lambasted For Reporting On Leftist Violence

Hot News
Comments

YouTube’s ‘extremist-tackling’ technology misses mark by removing wrong content

Hot News
Comments

CA Congressman Defends Painting Of Hijab-Clad Lady Liberty

Hot News
Comments

Buzzfeed Gives Glowing Review Of Infowars Products

Hot News
Comments

Comments