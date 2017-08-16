MSNBC’s Scarborough Calls Trump “President of the White Nationalist Movement”

Image Credits: Shannon Finney / Getty.

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough labeled President Trump “president of the white nationalist movement” while the mainstream media continued its concerted effort not to condemn ANTIFA and other radical leftist organizations.

“You had David Duke and other white nationalists actually praising the President of the United States for his words, and why not? He has now officially become the president … not only of America but also of the white nationalist movement,” Scarborough said during his first appearance on “The Morning Joe” this week.

