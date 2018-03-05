MSNBC's Scarborough Warns That Trump Is Serious About Being President For Life

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough warned Monday that President Trump seriously wants to be in office for life.

Trump made off the cuff comments last week in response to Chinese president Xi Jinping making legislative moves to ensure he is President forever.

“We’ll have to give that a shot someday,” quipped Trump, the very point of the joke being that it’s a ridiculous notion in a free society.

While most Americans got the joke, the Morning Joe panel is very worried.

“Last week was just stunning thing after stunning thing after stunning thing, but that was one of the most stunning things,” Washington Post writer Eugene Robinson said.

“The Chinese leader makes a clear play to become leader for life, the heir to Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping. The president of the United States you would expect to say, ‘this is not a good idea.’” Robinson added.

“So, there are many people who say, oh, the president was just joking. I could give you a list of the thousands things where they claim the president was joking afterwards.” Scarborough chimed in.

He continued, “And if there was laughter, there was laughter. People made uncomfortable. But there are statements in the past that Donald Trump has made where he has praised Xi for consolidating power.”

“China has become more and more autocratic over the past six months to a year. He’s made conscious moves to become more and more autocratic.” he added.

Then he issued a further warning.

“When Republicans ignore the fact that this man is talking about being president for life, if they think that Donald Trump is joking, then they’re fools,” Scarborough urged.

“And I don’t think they’re fools. I think they know exactly what he’s saying.” he added.