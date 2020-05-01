MSNBC’s Steve Schmidt: Michigan Protesters ‘Brown-Shirted Stormtroopers’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Beat,” Steve Schmidt, John McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign manager, compared the lockdown protestors in Michigan to the Nazi Party’s original wing.

Schmidt said, “In America, we don’t usually care to see the presidents playing the role of victim.”

“They are supposed to look out for and protect the country. He has utterly failed in the duty. It bears mentioning that 45 years ago, today is a moment of American humiliation.”

“The image seared in the consciousness of the last helicoptering living off the roof in Saigon, bringing an end to the Vietnam war.”

“Today, we see a similar disgrace with armed hoodlums, festooned in tactical gear occupying the Michigan state capitol. This is dangerous in a democracy, but this is what Trump has brought after three years in power.”

Host Ari Melber said, “You have Michigan state Senator Dayna Polehanki, ‘Directly above me, men with rifles yelling at us. Some of my colleagues who own bulletproof vests are wearing them. I have never appreciated our Sergeants-at-Arms more than today.’ Your view of this, Steve?”

