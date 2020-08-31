MTV, Lady Gaga Push Mask Propaganda During VMAs

MTV and pop diva Lady Gaga had one point to make during the 2020 Video Music Awards: wear a mask, no matter how insane or uncomfortable it looks.

During the VMAs in New York City on Sunday, the Chromatica star showcased a series of her signature bizarre outfits, complete with equally dystopian masks to accessorize them.

“I love you. Stay safe, speak your mind, and I might sound like a broken record, but but wear a mask,” Gaga told the audience during one of her acceptance speeches. “It’s a sign of respect.”

MTV further pushed the mask propaganda on social media, tweeting that if Gaga can dance and perform on stage with a mask, then you should submit to wearing one too.

.@ladygaga performed an entire medley and accepted several #VMAs while wearing a mask, so you can wear one too. pic.twitter.com/VA0736nS4t — MTV (@MTV) August 31, 2020

Interestingly, Gaga was one of the only performers at the event to actually wear a mask, other than Arianna Grande who performed alongside her.

💗@LADYGAGA AND @ARIANAGRANDE JUST TOOK US TO CHROMATICA AT THE #VMAs 💗 You need to watch this performance right now ⚔️ WHAT AN ICONIC DUO! 🌧 pic.twitter.com/TcjY1Wdz0F — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 31, 2020

When the politicians and medical establishment revamped their demands to the public to wear masks at the beginning of the summer to fight the spread of COVID-19, White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Deborah Birx giddily claimed that wearing masks can be a “fashion statement.”

In fact, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention released a series of studies in May concluding they found no “evidence to support a protective effect” of masks in reducing viral transmission:

“Disposable medical masks (also known as surgical masks) are loose-fitting devices that were designed to be worn by medical personnel to protect accidental contamination of patient wounds, and to protect the wearer against splashes or sprays of bodily fluids…There is limited evidence for their effectiveness in preventing influenza virus transmission either when worn by the infected person for source control or when worn by uninfected persons to reduce exposure. Our systematic review found no significant effect of face masks on transmission of laboratory-confirmed influenza,” the study stated. “In this review, we did not find evidence to support a protective effect of personal protective measures or environmental measures in reducing influenza transmission.” “We did not find evidence that surgical-type face masks are effective in reducing laboratory-confirmed influenza transmission, either when worn by infected persons (source control) or by persons in the general community to reduce their susceptibility…”

