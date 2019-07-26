Mueller And Company Are Above The Law

Image Credits: screenshot/YouTube.

In Poor Richard’s Almanack, Benjamin Franklin said, “Whatever is begun in anger, ends in shame.”

That shame, born of anger for losing the 2016 election, was on full display during Mueller’s recent House Judiciary Committee testimony.

The Democrats couldn’t have made the tiny impeachment fantasy world they carved out for themselves any clearer.

Mueller fumbled through an investigation he barely understood, wielding the nonsense word exoneration, goaded into appearing by Jerry Nadler and the true author of the Mueller Investigation, Andrew Weissman.

Where is the oversight regarding the FBI documents uncovered by Judicial Watch in a folder literally labeled the “Clinton cover-up operation” implicating the Obama White House and Barack Obama?

This is the true cover-up and obstruction of justice undermining the rule of law.


