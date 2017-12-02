Mueller Fires Top FBI Agent From Russia Probe For Sending Pro-Hillary Texts

Image Credits: Win McNamee/Getty Images.

Robert Mueller kicked a “top FBI agent” off the special counsel investigation this summer over potential anti-Trump texts he sent, per a new report today.

According to The New York Times, Peter Strzok not only “helped lead” the investigation into Hillary Clinton‘s emails, but he “played a major role” in the Trump-Russia investigation.

But he is no longer on the investigation:

Mr. Strzok was reassigned this summer from Mr. Mueller’s investigation to the F.B.I.’s human resources department, where he has been stationed since. The people briefed on the case said the transfer followed the discovery of text messages in which Mr. Strzok and a colleague reacted to news events, like presidential debates, in ways that could appear anti-Trump.

