Mueller Issues Steve Bannon Subpoena in Special Counsel Russia Probe

Fired White House chief strategist and ex-Trump campaign manager Steve Bannon has been subpoenaed by special counsel Robert Mueller, Fox News has confirmed.

First reported by The New York Times, the Bannon subpoena was issued by Mueller’s team last week. Sources told Fox News that Bannon’s subpoena, requiring him to appear before a grand jury investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, was issued after the FBI was initially unable to contact him.

Sources familiar with the matter told Fox News that despite the subpoena to testify before a grand jury, there is a possibility that Bannon will, instead, be interviewed by Mueller’s office.

