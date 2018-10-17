Mueller ready to deliver core findings on Trump probe after midterms: report

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is set to issue findings of some of the core aspects of his investigation into the alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia shortly after the November midterm elections, Bloomberg reported.

The outlet, citing two anonymous U.S. officials, reported that Mueller is finalizing the conclusions related to the questions on whether President Trump’s campaign cooperated with Russia and whether he took any actions that could constitute obstruction of justice.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to an email from Fox News.

It’s possible that Mueller’s finding won’t be made public if he doesn’t secure unsealed indictments, according to Bloomberg. The findings will be provided to his boss, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

