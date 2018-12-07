Mueller Recommends "Substantial" Jail Time for Cohen

Image Credits: Yana Paskova / Stringer / Getty.

Federal prosecutors in New York on Friday recommended a “substantial” prison term for President Trump’s longtime fixer and former personal attorney Michael Cohen, for paying hush money to adult film star on the president’s behalf and evading taxes.

Special counsel Robert Mueller also weighed on in a separate filing Friday. Although he took no position on the length of Mr. Cohen’s sentence, he did say in a court filing that Cohen should face consequences for lying to Congress about a plan to construct a new Trump Tower Russia during the 2016 campaign.

“The sentence should reflect the fact that lying to federal investigators has real consequences, especially where the defendant lied to investigators about critical facts, in an investigation of national importance,” Mr. Mueller wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

