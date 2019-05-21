Mueller Refuses To Testify To Congress Over Fears Of 'Appearing Political'

FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller is hesitant to appear before the Democrat-led House Judiciary Committee over his fears that he will “appear political,” according to his team.

Mueller’s office and Democrats have been quietly negotiating a deal to appear before the Committee since chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) expressed his desire to have the special counsel testify after his report failed to deliver the collusion result they wanted.

NEWS: Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team has expressed reticence to him testifying publicly in front of the House Judiciary Committee, according to sources familiar with the matter. His team has expressed that he does not want to appear political. w/@LauraAJarrett @jeremyherb — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 21, 2019

Nadler even threatened Mueller with a subpoena over his refusal to appear before the House Judiciary Committee.

“We will subpoena whoever we have to subpoena,” Nadler said. “We will hear from Mueller. We will hear from McGahn. We will hear from a lot of other witnesses.”

Mueller rarely commented on his investigation while it was ongoing, and his spokesperson declined to comment on this story.

Attorney General William Barr said last week that he didn’t mind if Mueller testified.

“It’s Bob’s call whether he wants to testify,” Barr said.

What sort of information the Democrats want from Mueller that isn’t already in his 448-page report is unclear, as he’s also forbidden from disclosing grand jury material, which was redacted.

Mueller’s reluctance highlights that Democrats’ are now waging a political battle against President Trump rather than a legal one.

Alex Jones presents CSPAN footage of Republican rep. from Ohio Jim Jordan as he grills Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee about their true intentions behind questioning Attorney General Bill Bar.