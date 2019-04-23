Mueller Report Contains Claim Russia Taped Bill Clinton, Monica Lewinsky Having Phone Sex

Image Credits: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images.

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s report mentions a claim that Russians recorded President Bill Clinton having phone sex with White House intern Monica Lewinsky — but the reference was redacted from the version released to the public.

The redaction is likely to anger Republicans, because the allegation has been known since at least 2001 and the Mueller report’s reference to a claim that President Trump watched prostitutes urinating in a Moscow hotel room was not struck out.

Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

Clinton allegedly was recorded by Russia in the 1990s, allowing Russia to learn of the affair before American officials. A reference to the Clinton intercept was redacted from the Mueller report to protect “personal privacy,” but sources told the Washington Examiner that the context makes clear what was blacked out.

Read more


After being exonerated, the Trump campaign’s statement on the Mueller report reveals they are ready to fight for the justice they deserve.


