Mueller Report Reveals Treasonous Dems

40 FBI agents, 2800 subpoenas, 500 witnesses, 500 search warrants, 230 communications records, 50 wiretaps, 13 foreign government intelligence requests after 675 days and there is no collusion due to insufficient evidence of obstruction.

However, in broad daylight, the mainstream media and the Democratic Party colluded in an effort to impeach the duly elected President of the United States of America with fabricated evidence.

This is TREASON.

This attempted usurpation of power was committed in living color across the television screens of America, yet the Democrats are going all-in with their manufactured delusion.

This is the turning point.

The Deep State took a big swing and missed and now their Achilles heel is exposed.

The American people should demand an investigation of the Democratic Party, the media, the FBI and the Clinton Foundation now that the 40 million dollar distraction has imploded.